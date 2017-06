SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The annual Harbor House Flamingo 4-Miler is set for Sunday, July 16, beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Seawall Campground. Buses will transport runners from Harbor House to Seawall and back from the finish line at Tremont Community Center.

The registration fee is $15 until July 6 and increases to $20.

To register, visit www.runreg.com and search “Flamingo Four Miler.” For information, call Harbor House at 244-3713.