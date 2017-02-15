MOUNT DESERT — The Mount Desert Island Lions Club has canceled the fishing part of its scheduled fishing derby due to unsafe ice conditions, but it will hold the raffle portion of the event at the Somesville Fire Station on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 4-6 p.m.

Tickets to enter cost $10 at the door for a chance to win an ice auger, portable ice house and a full set of gear, including tip-ups, bait bucket and basket.

Raffle tickets for over 50 prizes, including a laptop, generator, two night stay at a Bar Harbor bed and breakfast, cost $1 each at the door.

For more information, contact Scot Wiley at 266-7390.