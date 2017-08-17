Echo Lake Swim draws large field

MOUNT DESERT — The rain was coming down in sheets, but that didn’t stop dozens of swimmers from making the trip to Echo Lake over the weekend for the 23rd Bill Reeve Echo Lake Swim.

Swimming aficionados of all ages came to Mount Desert Island for the event, which was held Saturday at Camp Beech Cliff. The race, organized annually by the Down East Family YMCA, drew 56 competitors.

Among the top performers at the swim were members of the Mount Desert Island YMCA Sharks team. In the 500-yard swim, Peighton Skeate finished first among the four swimmers in the 10-and-under age group, with a time of 8 minutes, 48.61 seconds.

The two other MDI YMCA swimmers, Cody and Gracie Parker, competed in the 1.5-mile swim. Cody Parker’s time of 43:11.21 placed him 11th of 31 overall and fourth of nine swimmers in the 11-14 age group. Gracie Parker finished in 49:00.88 to place in the top half.

Bar Harbor’s Britt Hulbert completed the 500-yard swim in 8:08.87 to finish sixth of 19 overall and first in the 45-49 age group. She also competed in the 1.5-mile swim and finished ninth with a time of 42:30.16. Another Bar Harbor contestant, Rob Pollien, recorded a time of 42:19.61 to earn an eighth-place finish in the 1.5-mile swim.

The top overall winners were Down East Family YMCA’s Kristy Barry (500-yard) and Sam Alvarado (1.5-mile). The two finished with times of 6:44.54 and 33:36.05, respectively. It was the second Echo Lake Swim win in a row for both.

Clarke Construction, Finn’s Irish Pub and BerryDunn sponsored the event.