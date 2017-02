All-Conference track honors

BAR HARBOR — Several members of the Mount Desert Island High School indoor track-and-field team were named to the first and second All-Conference and All-Academic teams this season.

Girls’ All-Conference First Team: Ashley Anderson, 200-meter dash; Tia Tardy, 400-meter dash, 800-meter run, 1-mile, 2-mile. Second Team: Anderson, 55-meter dash, 800-meter dash; Tardy, 400-meter dash; Zoe Olson, 1-mile run.

Boys’ All-Conference First Team: Giovanni McKenzie, triple jump; Noah Hutchinson, high jump. Second Team: Griffin Maristany, 200-meter dash, 400-meter dash; Croix Albee, shot put; Liam Higgins, Maristany, Josh Bloom, Jose Chumbe, 4×200-meter relay.

Seniors Bloom, Ally Bender and Natasha Olearcek were named to the All-Academic Team by completing seven semesters with a GPA of 90 percent or better.