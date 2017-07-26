Circus summer camp set

BAR HARBOR — The Sellam Circus School, founded by Sellam El Ouahabi and Amity Stoddard, will offer a circus arts day camp at the College of the Atlantic from Monday, July 31, to Friday, Aug. 11.

Tent-raising of the big-top tent for the program is planned for the morning of Saturday, July 29.

The camp is open to students from ages 8 to 18. Each weeklong session will run Monday through Friday; camp days will begin at 8:30 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m. Students in the day camp will have the chance to learn juggling, partner acrobatics, static trapeze, aerial silks and more.

“Circus is not just for those who want to be a performer; it’s for every person, every walk of life, every age,” El Ouahabi said. “It’s about creating a connection between your own mind and body, and a connection to those around you. Circus has always been about bringing people together to celebrate their unique gifts, and at the same time, to find common ground.”

In addition to the day camp for kids, The Sellam Circus School also plans to offer evening hand balance and intro to aerials workshops for adults, as well as host an open house to celebrate and get to know the local community.

Discounts are available for siblings and referrals. Payment plans also are an option for families that could use a flexible arrangement.

Stoddard grew up in the mid-coast Maine region and has been working to bring circus back home. She has worked with a variety of touring circuses and circus arts programs, including the Big Apple Circus and Cirque du Soleil. El Ouahabi discovered his love for the area while working for Circus Smirkus, a youth circus in Southern Maine.

El Ouahabi and Stoddard hope to open the doors to the school’s permanent location in Biddeford in the fall.

Visit thesellamcircus.com.