Charity tourney

BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor Bank & Trust’s 24th annual David R. Harding Memorial Golf Tournament will benefit Acadia Family Center in Southwest Harbor. The tournament will be held at Kebo Valley Golf Club on Tuesday, June 6.

Acadia Family Center provides prevention, education and outpatient treatment services for people affected by substance use disorders and related mental health disorders on Mount Desert Island and in surrounding communities.

Bar Harbor Bank & Trust invites the community to help raise funds for the Acadia Family Center by participating in the tournament as a sponsor, golfer or donor. Those who already have made a commitment to this year’s tourney include hole-in-one sponsors Stanley Scooters and Darling’s Auto Mall. Golf tournament planning committee members will contact individuals and businesses for their sponsorship support of this annual charity tournament.

Contact Cathy Planchart at 667-0660, ext. 14655.