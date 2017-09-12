Chaplin, Smith win community trail race

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School cross-country team got a glimpse of what running looks like after high school and college, Coach Desiree Sirois said, when they hosted their third annual community 5K trail race.

“I think it really gives them an opportunity to see another side of racing and running,” Sirois said. “The MDIHS athletes and students really worked to gather to mark the course and prepare. We changed the adult course, and I think the team was really happy with the more open sections.”

The team decided to add a race for kids this year, which proved very popular.

Thorin Smith, a junior on the cross-country team who finished second in the Ellsworth Invitational Sept. 2, was the winner of the adult race with a time of 21:35. Sophomore Louise Chaplin was the first female finisher, coming in at 26:12.

The 5K drew 47 high school and adult participants. Registration fees supported the high school team and the trail system at the high school campus.

Top 10 finishers:

Thorin Smith 21:35

Calvin Partin 21:36

Nicholas Reznik 21:36

Jonathon Genrich 21:47

Liam Higgins 21:58

Andrew Kephart 22:07

Fin Burns 22:27

Erik Knickerbocker 22:31

Stanley Grierson 23:38

Matt Perconti 23:23