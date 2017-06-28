Causeway Club events

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Causeway Club in Southwest Harbor will host several weekly events and tournaments throughout the season. These are open to the public.

Monday evenings at 4:45 p.m. is Ladies Evening Golf, followed by Ladies Day at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays.

The Twilight League meets at 4:45 p.m. on Tuesdays, followed by dinner and cards.

The popular weekly scramble begins at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and costs $20 per player. Men’s Golf Day begins at 9 a.m. on Thursdays.

The Independence Flag Tournament starts on Saturday, July 1, and ends on Tuesday, July 4. Tournament participation is at the golfer’s leisure.

Daily green fees are $40 for nine holes and $50 for 18 holes, and weekday events for nonmembers are varying prices.

For information, call 244-3780.