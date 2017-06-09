BAR HARBOR — The MDI YMCA will offer Camp Cadillac, a day camp to help kids and teens on Mount Desert Island stay active and healthy this summer.

“Summer camp is an excellent way to ensure kids stay engaged socially, physically and academically throughout the summer,” said Angelique Hodgdon, childcare and Camp Cadillac director at the YMCA.

“At Camp Cadillac, kids are in a welcoming environment where they can belong, they’re building relationships, developing character and discovering their potential. We really encourage parents to give their kids the gift of camp to keep them active and engaged all summer long.”

Camp Cadillac offers the camp experience to children entering kindergarten to sixth grade. For kids ages 13-15, Camp Cadillac offers a counselors-in-training program designed to teach kids the leadership and life skills needed to be successful.

To ensure that all youths have the chance to experience camp, Camp Cadillac offers financial assistance to those who need it. Donations to help send kids to camp this summer can be mailed to the MDI YMCA, 21 Park St., Bar Harbor, ME 04609. Mark the donation “Send a Kid to Camp” or “Camp Scholarships.” Interested parties also may visit www.mdiymca.org or contact Hodgdon at [email protected] or 288-3511.