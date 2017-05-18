Brazilian jiu jitsu classes scheduled

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island YMCA is offering Brazilian jiu jitsu classes for children and adults.

Classes, run by Kris Douglas, instructor and owner of Acadia Brazilian Jiu Jitsu in Ellsworth, are held every Wednesday and Friday. All ages and skill levels are represented.

Beginner classes for kids ages 5-9 run from 5-6 p.m.; intermediate classes for kids ages 10-16 run from 6-7 p.m., and a class for community members 16 and over begins at 7:15 p.m.

In the beginner course, Douglas teaches the basic concepts of jiu jitsu while guiding students in developing coordination, spatial awareness and body positioning. The intermediate class continues with these concepts while developing stronger athletic and motivational skills. In both the beginner and intermediate class, anti-bullying techniques are introduced to the students.

Adult Brazilian jiu jitsu focuses on learning a variety of body movements and mechanics designed to teach how to survive an unarmed attack, take the fight to the ground and attain a dominant position to ensure a safe end to the fight. Participants learn common jiu jitsu positions that focus on using leverage correct and effectively.

The first class is free to YMCA members, and nonmembers pay the appropriate day fee. For those interested in continuing throughout the spring session, the fee is $60 for members and $80 for nonmembers.

The MDI YMCA will host a Brazilian jiu jitsu summer camp for kids and adults in July. More information is forthcoming.