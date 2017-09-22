Boys win, girls second in cross-country meet

EAST CORINTH — Mount Desert Island High School boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams finished a respective first and second at Friday’s meet at Central High School.

Junior Thorin Smith was the top individual finisher for the boys’ team with a time of 16 minutes, 52.92 seconds. Nick Reznick took third with a time of 17:07.60, and Calvin Partin and Stephen Grierson also finished in the top 10.

Katelyn Osborne finished third overall on the girls’ side with a time of 22:15.90, and Olivia Johnson had a time of 22:35.62 to finish fourth.

“Our team continued to work on racing tactics, specifically pack running, surging and sprinting,” MDI Head Coach Desiree Sirois said. “The team worked together to develop racing skills and confidence.”

The team’s next meet will be the Old Town Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 1 p.m.