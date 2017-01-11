Boys soar past Eagles

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School varsity boys’ basketball team defeated rival Ellsworth High School 68-50 last Thursday night at home.

The Trojans took the lead early in the game with a first quarter score of 18-12.

In the second quarter, MDI’s defense held the Eagles to just two points, while the offense racked up 19 more points for a 37-14 lead at the half.

The Eagles started to gain on the Trojans in the third by scoring 17 points, for a score of 55-31 at the end of the quarter.

In the game’s final eight minutes, Ellsworth led MDI by six points for a fourth quarter tally of 13-19. But it wasn’t enough to knock the Trojans off of their lead and a 68-50 victory.

Nearly all MDI players contributed to scoring and each player saw minutes on the court.

Riley Swanson led the stats for the Trojans with six 3-pointers and a perfect four-out-of-four foul shots for a total of 22 points.

Graham Good made all five of his field goal attempts and was 2-for-3 from the foul line for 12 points total.

Russell Kropff was 3-for-3 in free throws and scored 10 total points, including one 3-pointer.

Andrew Phelps and Gus Reeves each scored five points, including a 3-pointer by both players.

Devin Parlatore scored four points, while Drew Rich scored three points.

Colby Lee, Mac Shea and Derek Collin each scored two points, while Aaron Snurkowski scored one point.

Head Coach Justin Norwood said the team was especially fired up for this matchup.

“Everyone looks at this game as one of the most important of season because it’s Ellsworth, and it’s been one of the biggest rivals since the schools consolidated,” he said. “It’s always a big night.”

Norwood said every aspect of the team worked together for the victory.

“I thought our defense in the half court was good especially in the second quarter,” when the Trojans allowed just two points, said the coach. “We did a good job in the half court of shrinking the floor. [The Eagles] have great dribblers, great penetrators, and we were able to stop them.”

Racking up point after point didn’t hurt the Trojans, either.

“Offensively, when Riley Swanson gets off like that good things happen,” said Norwood, noting the contributions of each player. “We’ve got 14 guys who can really play.”

MDI at John Bapst

The Trojans defeated the John Bapst Memorial High School Crusaders for the second time this season with a 72-55 win in Bangor last Saturday to advance to 8-0 for the season.

MDI led during all 32 minutes of play.

The Trojans finished out the first quarter with a 21-17 lead.

Both defenses were out in full force in the second quarter, with MDI allowing the Crusaders just 10 points and the Trojans scoring 11 for a halftime score of 32-27.

In the third quarter, MDI scored 18 points to John Bapst’s 15, for a score of 50-42 going into the final quarter.

The Trojans widened their lead by sinking a total of 22 points and allowing the Crusaders just 13 points for a final score of 72-55.

Shea had a perfect night for MDI, making six of six field goal attempts and one of one foul shots attempts, for a total of 13 points.

Swanson hit all three of his 3-point attempts for nine points total. Good also scored nine points.

Phelps scored eight points, including one 3-pointer, while Snurkowski scored seven, including two 3-pointers. Both Rich and Collin each scored six points.

Kropff scored five points, while Parlatore scored three points.

Scoring two points each were Lee, James McConomy and Drew Shea.

The Trojans host Hermon High School Friday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m. and head to Foxcroft Academy on Monday, Jan. 16, for a 7 p.m. matchup.