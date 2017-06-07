Boys second, girls third at states

YARMOUTH — Just three points kept the Mount Desert Island High School boys’ track-and-field team from winning the State Class B Track & Field Championship at Yarmouth High School last Saturday.

The boys finished in second place with 95 points, behind first-place finisher Winslow High School with 98 points.

On the girls’ side, MDI’s Tia Tardy broke the state record for the girls’ 800-meter run. She finished the race with a time of two minutes, 14.76 seconds, nearly two seconds ahead of the 2:16.50 record set by Bethanie Brown of Waterville High School in 2013.

Tardy’s first-place finish in that race and in the 1600-meter run led the girls to a third-place finish at the state competition behind winner Greely High School and runner-up York High School.

“I’m incredibly proud of their efforts, sportsmanship and character that they displayed all day,” said MDI Head Coach Aaron Long by email this week. “We certainly had our share of highs and lows, but the same went for every team throughout the day. I was most pleased with, and proud of, how we maintained composure when things weren’t going our way and how we continued to fight through the very last event.”

Two of the boys’ relay teams finished with season-best times.

In the 4×800-meter relay, Josh Bloom, Thorin Smith, Oliver Johnston and Liam Higgins took first place in 8:24.73, nearly 13 seconds ahead of second place-finishers Mitchell Stapleton, Brian McMahon, Griffin Allaire and Wesley Moody of Wells High School, in 8:37.26.

Owen Mild, Noah Hutchinson, Bloom and Griffin Maristany pulled out a narrow win over the team from Winslow with a time of 3:32.19. Winslow’s Jacob Witham, Maxamus Spaulding, Spencer Miranda and Benjamin Smith finished the race in 3:32.46.

Elijah Joyce of MDI earned a surprise top-two finish in the boys’ 110-meter hurdles. He finished in 16.16 seconds, behind York’s Jake Martin in 15.21.

Long said the competitors in the field events helped propel the Trojans to second place.

In the high jump, Hutchinson won after a jump-off with Greely’s Nicholas Brown. Drew Rich captured a personal best in the event by clearing 6 feet to finish in fifth place, giving the team a boost in points.

Another personal best came from Nicholas Reznick, who after a fourth-place finish in the 1600-meter run, came back to earn fifth place in the 3200-meter run with a personal-best time of 10:16.35.

MDI girls

The girls faced a major setback after losing teammate Ashley Anderson to a knee injury that she sustained the prior week during the Penobscot Valley Conference championship.

Anderson qualified for the 100-meter dash in the preliminary round of the state championship but did not compete for the rest of the day.

Despite being down a major point scorer, the MDI girls pulled through to finish strong.

Along with her record-breaking run, Tardy clipped Greely’s Katherine Leggat-Barr by three seconds to win the 1600-meter run in 5:01.14.

Tardy also anchored the girls’ winning 4×800-meter relay team, which also included Zoe Olson, Katelyn Osborne and Lydia DaCorte. MDI finished with a time of 9:50.63, followed by York’s Malia Cryan, Kathryn Miller, Laura Kenealy and Morgan Smith in 9:57.30.

Senior Ceileigh Weaver earned a personal best in the long jump with a reach of 15 feet.

Several athletes will continue onto the New England Track & Field Championship on Saturday, June 10, in Norwell, Mass.

Bloom, Smith, Johnston and Higgins will compete in the boys’ 4×800-meter relay, while Mild, Hutchinson, Bloom and Maristany will run in the 4×400-meter relay. Maristany will compete in the 400-meter run, and Tardy will run the 800-meter. Hutchinson will compete in the high jump, and Croix Albee will throw in the shot put. Olson, Osborne, DaCorte and Tardy will run in the girls’ 4×800-meter relay.

Long said the Trojans will face steep competition but are up to the challenge.

“It’s an eye opener to a more broad scope of what track and field has to offer,” Long said. “It makes kids come back home, work harder, raise their own game and inspire others to do the same.

“I believe a big part of our success this past school year is in direct correlation to athletes in every sport not settling for a low bar, and instead continuing to work harder for bigger things. This meet is another opportunity to do that, and it’s a great life experience that cannot be undervalued.”

State Class B Track & Field Championship

Boys

Boys’ 4×800-meter relay

MDI: Josh Bloom, Thorin Smith, Oliver Johnston, Liam Higgins, 8:24.73 Wells: Mitchell Stapleton, Brian McMahon, Griffin Allaire, Wesley Moody, 8:37.26

Boys’ 110-meter hurdles

Jake Martin, York, 15.21 Elijah Joyce, MDI, 16.16

Boys’ 4×400-meter relay

MDI: Owen Mild, Noah Hutchinson, Josh Bloom, Griffin Maristany, 3:32.19 Winslow: Jacob Witham, Maxamus Spaulding, Spencer Miranda, Benjamin Smith, 3:32.46

Boys’ high jump

Noah Hutchinson, MDI, 6-0 Nicholas Brown, Greely, 6-0

Boys’ discus throw

Zack Smith, Waterville, 143-10 Samuel Hoff, MDI, 139-6

Boy’s shot put

Croix Albee, MDI, 47-10.75 Matt Storer, Foxcroft, 47-9.75

Girls

Girls’ 4×800-meter relay

MDI: Zoe Olson, Katelyn Osborne, Lydia DaCorte, Tia Tardy, 9:50.63 York: Malia Cryan, Kathryn Miller, Laura Kenealy, Morgan Smith, 9:57.30

Girls’ 1600-meter run

Tia Tardy, MDI, 5:01.14 Katherine Leggat-Barr, Greely, 5:04.63

Girls’ 800-meter run