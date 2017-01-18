Boys are No. 1

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School varsity boys’ basketball team knocked Hermon High School out of the No. 1 spot in Class B North after the Trojans conquered the Hawks 58-48 last Friday night in an exciting and tense home game.

It all came down to the first eight minutes of the game, which helped boost MDI past Hermon.

After the Trojans took a 20-10 lead in the first quarter, the teams went head-to-head for the remainder of the game.

In the second quarter, both teams scored nine points for a total score of 29-19 heading into halftime, with MDI’s Mac Shea scoring a 3-point buzzer beater.

The Trojans and the Hawks again went head-to-head in the second half, with both teams scoring 14 points in the third with yet another 3-point buzzer beater, this one by Andrew Phelps. Finally, each team scored 15 points in the riveting fourth quarter.

With one minute, 12 seconds to go in the game, MDI was ahead just 52-48 after Hermon’s Keenan Marseille made a 3-pointer from nearly the half-court line.

As fans from both sides got on their feet, three consecutive Hermon fouls sent Phelps, Drew Rich and Russell Kropff to the foul line, where each of the boys sank both foul shots to seal the 58-48 victory.

For MDI, Riley Swanson led the scoring with 14 points, with four 3-pointers and two points in his two chances at the foul line.

Kropff followed with 13 points and Phelps with 10, including two 3-pointers and a pair of successful free-throw attempts.

Graham Good scored nine points, while Rich and Shea each sank five points. Devin Parlatore scored two points for the Trojans.

Marseille topped the scoring for Hermon with 18 points, followed by Isaac Varney with 11 points.

Head Coach Justin Norwood said his team’s success is rooted in its half-court defense.

“I think we got stops where we needed to. It was a lower scoring game than we’re used to, so stops in the half-court become huge,” said the coach. “You can’t just give up easy baskets or rebounds. You have to play solid in those situations, and I think that’s what we did tonight.

“Both coaches [from MDI and Hermon] are rooted in half-court man defense to slow the game down, and I think that’s what we saw tonight.”

MDI at Foxcroft Academy

On Monday, MDI defeated Foxcroft Academy 71-50 on the road to advance to 11-0 for the season.

MDI took the lead early in the first quarter 17-13.

In the second quarter, the Trojans scored 22 points to the Ponies’ six points to go 39-19 heading into halftime.

MDI continued its lead in the third quarter 57-33.

In the fourth quarter, Foxcroft surged to score 18 to points to MDI’s 14 points for a final score of 71-50.

Good set a season-high team record by scoring 25 points during Monday’s game. He made all 12 field goal shots and was 1-for-1 from the foul line.

Kropff posted 10 points, while Derek Collin hit all four field goal shots for eight points.

Swanson and Aaron Snurkowski each made six points.

Gus Reeves made five points while Phelps and Shea scored four points apiece.

Colby Lee made two points for the Trojans and Parlatore scored one point.

MDI was set to host Presque Isle High School on Wednesday night, and will host Central High School in the Bernard Parady Gymnasium on Friday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m.

For Wednesday night’s game recap, visit www.mdislander.com.