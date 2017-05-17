Boys first, girls third in Bangor

BANGOR — Winning has become the norm for the Mount Desert Island High School boys’ track-and-field team, which took first place Friday at a Bangor High School meet, as it has at every competition so far this season.

The Trojans earned 151 points to take the top spot, followed by Bangor with 65, Hampden Academy with 60 and Penquis Valley High School with six points.

The MDI girls placed third with 68.5 points, behind Bangor with 119, Hampden with 89.5 and ahead of Penquis with nine points.

The boys excelled in both track and field events.

For the girls, senior Tia Tardy and junior Ashley Anderson both broke records in their events and led the PVC with those times.

Tardy ran the fastest times in the history of MDI High School in both the 800-meter run, which she finished in 2 minutes, 16.82 seconds, and the 1600-meter run, which she finished in 5 minutes, 8.18 seconds.

Anderson finished the 200-meter run in a record-breaking 25.69 seconds. She also came in first in the 100-meter dash in 12.87 seconds.

MDI boys

Griffin Maristany finished first in the 200-meter dash in 23.33 seconds, followed by Noah Hutchinson in 23.57 seconds.

MDI runners earned the top three spots in the 1600-meter run, with Oliver Johnston coming in first in 4 minutes, 53.35 seconds, followed by Thorin Smith in 4:54.18 and Sean Murray in 4:48.05.

Josh Bloom finished the 300-meter hurdles in 43.51 seconds to win first place, followed by Elijah Joyce in second place with a time of 45.75 seconds. Bloom now leads the Penobscot Valley Conference (PVC) in that event.

In field events, MDI took first and second place in the high jump. Hutchinson came in first by clearing 6 feet, followed by Drew Rich with a height of 5 feet, 8 inches.

Rich took the top spot in the long jump with a reach of 19 feet, 9 inches. Chris Farnsworth followed in second place in 19 feet, 4 inches. In the triple jump, Farnsworth finished first with a jump of 40 feet, 8.5 inches, followed by Giovanni McKenzie in 38 feet, 10 inches. Rich completed the trio with a third place finish of 38 feet, 8 inches.

Croix Albee blew away the competition in the shot put, with a throw of 45 feet, 11.75 inches. Samuel Hoff took second place with a 42-foot, 10-inch toss.

MDI also took the top three spots in the discus. Hoff threw for an impressive 139 feet, 9 inches, while Micah Hallett came in second in 123 feet, 4 inches. Luke Mitchell finished in third place with a throw of 115 feet, 4 inches.

MDI came away with seven top-10 finishes in the javelin throw.

Hallett won with a 123-foot, 9-inch throw, followed by Colby Lee in 121 feet, 2 inches, Joyce in 118 feet, 2 inches and Chance Closson in 117 feet, 5 inches. Farnsworth, Gus Reeves and Jake Ritter finished in fifth, sixth and seventh places.

The boys’ 4×100-meter relay team finished in second place with a time of 45.91 seconds, behind Hampden Academy in 45.78. MDI leads the PVC with that time.

MDI Head Coach Aaron Long said the boys’ team is well on its way to a winning season.

The boys have at least a third or fourth place finisher in every event with the exception of the pole vault. That depth will help the Trojans go a long way in the PVC and state championships.

The coach said the boys just need to stay on the right, well, track.

“The boys’ team needs to continue doing what they have been all season, which has been doing what they’re capable of,” said Long in an email this week. “They don’t need to be superheroes with their efforts. They only need to be themselves and continue to bring their natural competitive fire everyday.”

MDI girls

The girls’ 4×400-meter relay team made up of Ally Bender, Adriana Novella, Tia Tardy and Ashley Anderson leads the conference with last weekend’s finish in 4 minutes, 20.09 seconds.

Zoe Olson finished second in the 800-meter run behind teammate Tardy with a time of two minutes, 29.20 seconds.

In the 400-meter dash, Alahna Mild came in second with a time of 1 minute, 7.51 seconds.

Dorothy LeMoine finished second in the shot put with a toss of 33 feet, 7.25 inches, which is close to the school record.

Long said the girls have the talent, but not as much depth as the boys.

The girls have finished third or lower in every meet so far this season, but the coach is confident the girls can break into the No. 2 slot.

“The girls absolutely can be top two in PVC and at state, but it’ll take those fifth-to-seventh placers stepping up and being third-to-fifth-place placers,” Long said. “[In] some events, that’s a big leap, and in others, it’s an inch or a small fraction of a second. Either way, everyone will have to be at their best on those championship Saturdays. We as coaches believe they can and will.”