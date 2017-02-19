Boys fifth in swimming state championships

ORONO — The Mount Desert Island High School boys’ swim team finished fifth in the Class B state championships Saturday at the University of Maine.

Old Town High School took the top spot, followed by Ellsworth High School in second place.

The 400-yard freestyle relay team made up of Liam Sullivan, Amos Price, Hutchin Gerrish and Jacob Mitchell took first place with a time of 3:20.66. Those four finished second in the 200-yard medley relay in 1:40.48.

Sullivan finished first in the 100-yard individual medley with a time of 1:57.41 and took first in the 100-yard breaststroke in 58.74 seconds. Isaac Weaver came in third in the 100-yard breast stroke in 1:03.17.

The MDI girls’ swimming and diving team will compete for the Class B state title at UMaine in Orono on Monday, Feb. 20, at 12:30 p.m.

Boys Class B state championships

Boys 200-yard medley relay

2. MDI: Jacob Mitchell, Liam Sullivan, Amos Price, Hunter Gerrish, 1:40.48

Boys 200-yard freestyle

8. Amos Price, 1:54.92

14. Hutchin Gerrish, 2:03.49

17. Herbie Shaw, 2:03.80

Boys 200-yard IM

1. Liam Sullivan, 1:57.41

8. Isaac Weaver, 2:10.44

Boys 200-yard freestyle

24. Luiz Estacio, 2:28.66

Boys 50-yard freestyle

12. Duncan Hetzer, 23.96

27. Sam TeHennepe, 25.45

Boys 100-yard butterfly

10. Amos Price, 58.15

11. Zeke Valleau, 59.13

22. Lanvin Estacio, 1:08.22

Boys 100-yard freestyle

5. Jacob Mitchell, 49.57

14. Duncan Hetzer, 53.51

29. Sam TeHennepe, 56.65

30. Herbie Shaw, 56.74

Boys 500-yard freestyle

10. Hutchin Gerrish, 5:35.04

Boys 200-yard freestyle relay

8. MDI: Isaac Weaver, Herbie Shaw, Duncan Hetzer, Sam TeHennepe, 1:39.05

Boys 100-yard backstroke

4. Jacob Mitchell, 57.59

12. Zeke Valleau, 1:00.81

35. Lanvin Estacio, 1:12.00

Boys 100-yard breaststroke

1. Liam Sullivan, 58.47

3. Isaac Weaver, 1:03.17

14. Adam Bygdeson, 1:12.98

20. Luiz Estacio, 1:16.15

Boys 400-yard freestyle relay

1. MDI: Liam Sullivan, Amos Price, Hutchin Gerrish, Jacob Mitchell, 3:20.66