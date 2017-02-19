Boys fifth in swimming state championships

ORONO — The Mount Desert Island High School boys’ swim team finished fifth in the Class B state championships Saturday at the University of Maine.
Old Town High School took the top spot, followed by Ellsworth High School in second place.
The 400-yard freestyle relay team made up of Liam Sullivan, Amos Price, Hutchin Gerrish and Jacob Mitchell took first place with a time of 3:20.66. Those four finished second in the 200-yard medley relay in 1:40.48.
Sullivan finished first in the 100-yard individual medley with a time of 1:57.41 and took first in the 100-yard breaststroke in 58.74 seconds. Isaac Weaver came in third in the 100-yard breast stroke in 1:03.17.
The MDI girls’ swimming and diving team will compete for the Class B state title at UMaine in Orono on Monday, Feb. 20, at 12:30 p.m.
Boys Class B state championships
Boys 200-yard medley relay
2. MDI: Jacob Mitchell, Liam Sullivan, Amos Price, Hunter Gerrish, 1:40.48
Boys 200-yard freestyle
8. Amos Price, 1:54.92
14. Hutchin Gerrish, 2:03.49
17. Herbie Shaw, 2:03.80
Boys 200-yard IM
1. Liam Sullivan, 1:57.41
8. Isaac Weaver, 2:10.44
Boys 200-yard freestyle
24. Luiz Estacio, 2:28.66
Boys 50-yard freestyle
12. Duncan Hetzer, 23.96
27. Sam TeHennepe, 25.45
Boys 100-yard butterfly
10. Amos Price, 58.15
11. Zeke Valleau, 59.13
22. Lanvin Estacio, 1:08.22
Boys 100-yard freestyle
5. Jacob Mitchell, 49.57
14. Duncan Hetzer, 53.51
29. Sam TeHennepe, 56.65
30. Herbie Shaw, 56.74
Boys 500-yard freestyle
10. Hutchin Gerrish, 5:35.04
Boys 200-yard freestyle relay
8. MDI: Isaac Weaver, Herbie Shaw, Duncan Hetzer, Sam TeHennepe, 1:39.05
Boys 100-yard backstroke
4. Jacob Mitchell, 57.59
12. Zeke Valleau, 1:00.81
35. Lanvin Estacio, 1:12.00
Boys 100-yard breaststroke
1. Liam Sullivan, 58.47
3. Isaac Weaver, 1:03.17
14. Adam Bygdeson, 1:12.98
20. Luiz Estacio, 1:16.15
Boys 400-yard freestyle relay
1. MDI: Liam Sullivan, Amos Price, Hutchin Gerrish, Jacob Mitchell, 3:20.66