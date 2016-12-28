Boys defeat Lynx 86-47

LINCOLN — The Mount Desert Island High School varsity boys’ basketball team improved to 5-0 on the season with an 86-47 win Tuesday night against Mattanawcook Academy in Lincoln.

This is the third game in which the Trojans have won by 30 points or more.

The Trojans grabbed the lead against the Lynx early with a score of 29-16 at the end of the first quarter.

MDI scored 20 points in the second quarter for a 49-30 lead heading into halftime.

The Trojans’ defense held the Lynx to just five points in the third quarter while racking up a score of 75-35.

Mattanawcook fought hard in the final eight minutes of the game and scored 12 points to MDI’s 11. But the fourth quarter push wasn’t nearly enough for the Lynx to overcome their deficit, and MDI walked away with an 86-47 win.

All but one player on the team scored points for the Trojans.

Riley Swanson led the scoring with 19 points, followed by Graham Good with 11.

Russell Kropff scored nine points, while Derek Collin made eight points and was 2-for-2 from the free-throw line.

Devin Parlatore and Gus Reeves had seven points each. Drew Rich made one of two free-throw attempts and had six points total.

Drew Shea recorded five points, including a 3-pointer, while Mac Shea and Andrew Phelps each had four points.

Colby Lee, Aaron Snurkowski and Jimmy Carroll each sank a 2-pointer.

MDI at John Bapst

MDI more than doubled the score of John Bapst Academy at last week’s game at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

The Trojans topped the Crusaders 74-32, with points scored by nearly every MDI player.

The Trojans showed dominance early and took a first quarter lead of 22-10.

John Bapst was able to manage only three points in the second quarter as the Trojans racked up 22 more points to end the first half 44-13.

The Crusaders fought hard in the third quarter. The team scored 11 points to MDI’s 15, and the quarter ended 59-24.

Again, the Trojans scored 15 points in the final quarter, with John Bapst scoring just eight points, for a final score of 74-32.

Mac Shea led the scoring for MDI by making 12 points, including five field goals in five attempts and two of two free throws, followed by Andrew Phelps with 11 points, including two 3-pointers.

Gus Reeves scored 10 points for the Trojans and was 1-for-2 from the free-throw line.

Devin Parlatore had seven points and was 1-for-1 from the free-throw line.

Graham Good, James McConomy, Jimmy Carroll and Riley Swanson each scored five points.

Russell Kropf had four points, followed by Drew Shea and Colby Lee with three points each. Drew Rich and Aaron Snurkowski scored two points each.

MDI will next host Caribou High School at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31.