Boys’ bats nail Bucks

BUCKSPORT — The Mount Desert Island High School baseball team (6-5) brought its record above .500 Tuesday, beating Bucksport High School 12-3.

The game snapped a five-game winning streak for the Golden Bucks (7-5).

Seth Clark pitched five no-hit innings for MDI and had 11 strikeouts.

Stanley Grierson, Jacob Mitchell, Mac Shea and Nick Stanley had two hits each. MDI excelled on offense with a total of five stolen bases as a team.

MDI at John Bapst

MDI topped John Bapst Memorial High School 5-2 last Wednesday at Husson University in Bangor during the teams’ second meeting of the season. The Crusaders defeated the Trojans 2-0 in Bar Harbor earlier in the year.

Matt Perconti pitched for six innings, striking out six while allowing eight hits and two runs.

Clark pitched at the top of the seventh inning and struck out the first three batters.

Drew Shea led MDI with single and a double and two runs, followed by Alden Fournier with a double and a single. Grierson hit two singles, and Sam Mitchell, Riley Swanson and Derek Collin each had one single.

For John Bapst, Ben Southwick hit two singles, including an RBI. Nick Lakeman and Ben Spear each had two hits.

The Trojans are set to travel to Hermon High School on Thursday, May 25, for a 4:30 p.m. start and will host a doubleheader against Caribou High School on Saturday, May 27, with games at noon and 2 p.m.

MDI will head to Ellsworth High School on Wednesday, May 31, for a 4:30 p.m. game and will host Old Town High School for its final game of the season on Thursday, June 1 at 4 p.m.