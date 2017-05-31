Boys 1st, girls 2nd in PVC

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School boys’ outdoor track-and-field team solidified its position as the best in northern Maine after taking first place in the Penobscot Valley Conference large school championship Saturday after a season filled with nothing but first-place finishes.

The girls from MDI fought hard to take second place in the PVC Championship after sitting in third place for much of the season.

Senior Tia Tardy was named outstanding female performer of the meet, while MDI Head Coach Aaron Long was named the girls’ Coach of the Year.

Tardy earned a new conference record by finishing the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 16.54 seconds, outpacing the previous record of 2:16.70 set by Aleta Looker of Ellsworth High School in 2014.

Although honored by the coaching award, Long deferred to his team.

“I think anytime a coach wins an award, yes, it’s special for the coach, but it’s much more of a reflection of the type of people you have on your team,” the coach said by email. “And we have some great people.”

The MDI boys clinched the top spot with 168 points, followed by Hampden Academy with 106; Brewer High School, 105; Bangor High School, 51.5; Hermon High School, 41; John Bapst Memorial High School, 33.5; Foxcroft Academy, 28; Presque Isle High School, 24; Old Town High School, 16; and Ellsworth, 15.

The boys’ 4×400-meter relay team made up of Liam Higgins, Noah Hutchinson, Josh Bloom and Griffin Maristany defended its 2016 conference championship title by taking first place in 3:37.66.

Bloom, Thorin Smith, Oliver Johnston and Higgins finished first in the 4×800-meter relay race in 8:37.22.

Maristany took first place in both the 200-meter and 400-meter dashes. In the 200, Maristany finished in 23.62 seconds, and in the 400, finished with a time of 51.86 seconds, followed by Hutchinson in 52.11 seconds.

The difference between the first and second finishers in the 300-meter hurdles came down to a third of a second, with Bloom finishing second in 42.76 seconds behind Hermon’s Zachary Beaton in 42.43 seconds.

It was a hat trick for the MDI boys in the triple jump with Giovanni McKenzie taking first place with a reach of 41 feet, 10.5 inches, followed by Drew Rich and Chris Farnsworth in 39 feet, four inches.

Hutchinson and Rich took the top two spots in the high jump, with Hutchinson clearing 6 feet, followed by Rich in 5 feet, 8 inches.

“In the triple jump, going 1-2-3 with Gio, Drew and Chris was kind of the cap on the day for boys, as that event really clinched things in the boys’ team race,” said Long.

Rich came in second in the long jump in 19 feet, 6.5 inches, behind Cayd Wortman of Brewer in 20 feet, 3.25 inches. Farnsworth finished third in 18 feet, 11.5 inches.

Farnsworth took second in the javelin throw with a toss of 135 feet, 7 inches, behind Jacob McCluskey of Brewer with in 145 feet, 6 inches.

MDI girls

In the girls’ division, Bangor took first place with 119.50 points, followed by MDI with 107; Brewer, 98; Hampden, 96; Old Town, 53.5; John Bapst, 38; Presque Isle, 36; Hermon, 20; Foxcroft, 16; and Ellsworth, 5 points.

The MDI girls took the top spot in the 4×400-meter and 4×800-meter relays.

Allyson Bender, Adriana Novella, Tardy and Lydia DaCorte took first place in the 4×400 in 4 minutes, 21.31 seconds.

In the 4×800-meter, Zoe Olson, Olivia Watson, Katelyn Osborne and DaCorte took the top spot in 10:37.25.

Aside from her record-breaking 800-meter race, Tardy also finished first in the 1600-meter run in 5:08 and in the 3200-meter run with a time of 11:26.12.

Olson finished third in the 800-meter run in 2:29.08, followed by DaCorte in 2:30.68. Olson also took third in the 1600-meter run in 5:33.85.

Junior Ashley Anderson defended her 2016 200-meter dash title with a time of 26.83 seconds. The sprinter took second in the 100-meter dash in 13.08 seconds and finished third in the 400-meter dash in 1:03.74.

Lily Turner, Grace Rodick, Novella and Bender placed third in the 4×100-meter relay in 54.76 seconds.

MDI is set to travel to Yarmouth for the Class B state meet on Saturday, June 3, beginning at 10 a.m.

The Trojans will face fierce competition from nonconference schools, such as teams from Yarmouth, York High School, Greely High School and Winslow High School, whose runners and fielders have recorded top times and distances throughout the season.

“We are going to be challenged at the state meet in Yarmouth, no question,” Long said. “That goes for both the boys’ team as well as the girls’, but we are going to be in the team races for sure. We are aware of the teams that have moved to the forefront for the title chase, and in order for us to continue to be successful is to continue to be us.

“We don’t need to set records or do anything aside from what we’ve been doing all year. If we can continue to do that, we will be able to come back to the island, win or lose, with our heads held high.”