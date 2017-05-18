Bowdoin hires Phelps

BRUNSWICK — The Bowdoin College Athletic Department has announced the hiring of Mount Desert Island High School alumna Megan Phelps as assistant coach for women’s basketball.

A 2015 graduate of Bowdoin, Phelps has been an assistant coach for Regis College in Weston, Mass., the last two seasons. She will replace Toby Martin, who left the position this spring.

Phelps enjoyed an excellent playing career at Bowdoin, scoring 696 points, grabbing 512 rebounds and leading the Polar Bears to three NCAA Tournament appearances while twice being named team captain. After graduation, she accepted an assistant coaching position at Regis, where under the direction of Head Coach Angela Santa Fe, she helped steer the Pride to an exceptional two-year stretch. Regis went undefeated in the New England Collegiate Conference play for two consecutive seasons while recording an overall mark of 46-11 and qualifying for two NCAA Tournament appearances. Phelps was an integral part of the staff, handling aspects of recruiting, film breakdown and player development.

A native of Southwest Harbor and graduate of Mount Desert Island High School, Phelps completed her master’s degree in communications from Regis this month. She graduated from Bowdoin with a degree in government and legal studies.

Phelps is the daughter of Margie Phelps and the late Scott Phelps of Southwest Harbor.