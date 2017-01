BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island High School will host the 2017 Big East Cheering Championship on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 1 p.m.

The MDI High School squad will compete against Big East Conference and nonconference squads. Last year, the Trojans placed third in the championship.

Competing squads are scheduled to travel to Caribou High School to perform in the Penobscot Valley Conference Championships at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21.