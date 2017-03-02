Big East awards

HERMON — The following Mount Desert Island High School basketball players will be recognized at the Big East Conference Awards at Hermon High School on Saturday, March 4, following the girls’ All-Star game at 1 p.m.

Big East Boys’ First Team: Riley Swanson; Third Team: Russell Kropff, Andrew Phelps. Honorable Mention First Team: Maddy Candage. Scholar Athletes: Drew Rich, Emma Watras; Paul Soucy Spirit Award: James Carroll, Mariah Hamor; Defensive Players: Devin Parlatore, Maya Watras. The MDI girls’ team also will be awarded the Sportsmanship Award.