BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island High School will host the MDI Trojans Summer Invitational basketball tournament on Friday and Saturday, July 28-29.

Players on MDI’s varsity basketball team will face a number of competitors during the fun, two-day tournament. The schedule is as follows:

The Trojans will face Skowhegan at 3 p.m. and Hampden at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 28. The boys will play Greely at 9 a.m. on the July 29 and Cheverus at 2 p.m.