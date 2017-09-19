ELLSWORTH — The International Association of Approved Basketball Officials is offering a class for those interested in becoming high school or middle school basketball officials beginning Sunday, Sept. 24.

Participants must pay a fee of $110, which covers costs for three rulebooks, instruction, a notebook with handouts, examinations, membership and insurance for the 2017-18 training year.

The initial Sunday class will be held at Hampden’s Reeds Brook Elementary School at 6 p.m., but future classes will be offered in the Ellsworth area. For more information, contact David Ames at [email protected] or 789-5118.