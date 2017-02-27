ORONO — The Courageous Steps Project is hosting a Unified Basketball Fun-Day event at the Orono High School gymnasium on Saturday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will celebrate the accomplishments of all teams and players for the 2017 season. Admission is free for senior citizens, $3 per student, $5 per adult and $10 per family. Concessions will be provided by the Orono Boosters Club.

All proceeds will benefit the Courageous Steps Wishlist Initiative that helps unified basketball programs and classroom teachers enhance sensory learning and inclusion opportunities.

For more information, visit www.thecourageousstepsstepsproject.org or contact [email protected].