Ball players recognized

BAR HARBOR — Players on the Mount Desert Island High School varsity softball and baseball teams were recognized for their athletic and academic accomplishments this season by being named to the Penobscot Valley Conference All-Conference and All-Academic teams.

Softball pitcher Lindsey McEachern was named to the girls’ first team, while Riley Swanson was named to the boys’ second team. Matt Perconti and Seth Clark were both named to the boys’ second team.

Clark, Alaina Duley, Natasha Olearcek and Mac Shea were named to the All-Academic team for earning grade point averages of 90 percent or better for seven semesters or more.