Acadians win championship

BAR HARBOR — The 11-12 Acadians Major League softball all-star team defeated Ellsworth in a best-of-three series for the District 1 championship and the chance to play in the state championship.

The MDI girls defeated Ellsworth 3-2 on June 24 in Bar Harbor, while Ellsworth won 1-0 on June 30 on their home turf. The Acadians came back to win it all the next day in Bar Harbor 10-7 for the district title.

This was the first time the Acadians had made it to the state championship, where they fell to Biddeford and Scarborough after a double-elimination tournament in Rockport last weekend.

Emma Kennedy, Lily James, Leah Carroll, Addy Boyce, Bailey Goodell, Sadie Sullivan, Kaya Gray, Kylie Michaud, Claire Moore, Soren Hopkins-Goff, Olivia Gray and Emily Carter all were members of the championship team.

The Acadians were coached by Shane Carter, who was assisted by Barry Sullivan and Todd Goodell.