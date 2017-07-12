Wednesday - Jul 12, 2017
The 11-12 Acadians defeated Ellsworth for the Major League Maine District 1 Title on July 1. From left to right: back row, Emma Kennedy, Lily James, Leah Carroll, Addy Boyce, Bailey Goodell, Assistant Coach Barry Sullivan, Sadie Sullivan, Kaya Gray, Kylie Michaud, Coach Shane Carter, Claire Moore and Assistant Coach Todd Goodell; front row, Soren Hopkins-Goff, Olivia Gray and Emily Carter. PHOTO COURTESY OF PAULA DOWSLAND

Acadians win championship

July 12, 2017 on Softball, Sports

BAR HARBOR — The 11-12 Acadians Major League softball all-star team defeated Ellsworth in a best-of-three series for the District 1 championship and the chance to play in the state championship.

The MDI girls defeated Ellsworth 3-2 on June 24 in Bar Harbor, while Ellsworth won 1-0 on June 30 on their home turf. The Acadians came back to win it all the next day in Bar Harbor 10-7 for the district title.

This was the first time the Acadians had made it to the state championship, where they fell to Biddeford and Scarborough after a double-elimination tournament in Rockport last weekend.

Emma Kennedy, Lily James, Leah Carroll, Addy Boyce, Bailey Goodell, Sadie Sullivan, Kaya Gray, Kylie Michaud, Claire Moore, Soren Hopkins-Goff, Olivia Gray and Emily Carter all were members of the championship team.

The Acadians were coached by Shane Carter, who was assisted by Barry Sullivan and Todd Goodell.

