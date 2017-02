BAR HARBOR — Comedian Jake Hodgdon, also known as “Krazy Jake,” will perform a comedy show fundraiser to benefit Acadian Youth sports at Little A’s on Saturday, March 4, at 8 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. for dinner.

Tickets cost $20 each and are available at Little A’s or at www.krazyjakecomedy.com. The show is for mature adults age 21 and older.

Call Little A’s at 288-4700.