Acadia Half, 10K planned

BAR HARBOR — The fifth annual Acadia Half-Marathon and 10K is set for Sunday, June 4, at 7 a.m. Start time for walkers in both events is 6 a.m.

Registration for the half marathon is $105 plus a $6.30 signup fee, and the 10K is $35 plus a $3 signup fee.

The 13.1-mile loop course offers views of Acadia National Park from the starting line near the Mount Desert Island YMCA through downtown Bar Harbor and up Park Loop Road.

The 10K course is a down and back course also starting at the YMCA.

Only 300 runners and walkers can participate in the race due to limits set by Acadia National Park, so pre-registration is required.

To register, visit www.mdiymca.org. For more information, contact race director Jennifer VanDongen at [email protected].