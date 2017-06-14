Wednesday - Jun 14, 2017
The Acadia Fire Football Club boys’ under 12 team defeated Roosevelt Soccer of Westbrook 2-1 last Sunday in Waterville. PHOTO COURTESY OF NINA ST. GERMAIN

Acadia Fire boys win

June 14, 2017 on Soccer, Sports

WATERVILLE — The Acadia Fire Football Club U12 Premiere Team won the boys’ Spring League State Championship after defeating Roosevelt Soccer of Westbrook 2-1 at Thomas College in Waterville on Sunday.
The team was made up of Henry Lester, Riley Donohue, Westy Granholm, Walker St. Germain, Jameson Weir, Caden Braun, Miles Burr, Cyrus Blake, Aubrey King, Owen Frank, Evan Donnell, Cruz Coffin, Ellis Columber and Corin Baker. The team was coached by Jaime Weir and David Baker.

