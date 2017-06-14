Acadia Fire boys win

WATERVILLE — The Acadia Fire Football Club U12 Premiere Team won the boys’ Spring League State Championship after defeating Roosevelt Soccer of Westbrook 2-1 at Thomas College in Waterville on Sunday.

The team was made up of Henry Lester, Riley Donohue, Westy Granholm, Walker St. Germain, Jameson Weir, Caden Braun, Miles Burr, Cyrus Blake, Aubrey King, Owen Frank, Evan Donnell, Cruz Coffin, Ellis Columber and Corin Baker. The team was coached by Jaime Weir and David Baker.