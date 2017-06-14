Acadia Family Center is big winner in tourney

BAR HARBOR — The foursome of Tom Wheeler, Darren Taylor, Steve Steiner and Matt Jarrell won the 24th annual David R. Harding Memorial Golf Tournament with a gross score of 60.

Following closely behind was the group made up of Adam McDonald, Bryant Comei, Baren Yurchick and Connor Morey, shooting 61.

Other prizewinners included the first-place net team of Brian Archer, Bobby Archer, Kevin Walton and Kenneth Conley with 53.2. Second net was John Dagraca, Jay Carroll, Michael Scott Harking and Wyman Tapley, shooting 54.

First place in mixed teams went to Laura Smallidge, Glenn Smallidge, Anne Dalton and Greg Dalton with 54.45, followed by Debbie Mitchell-Dow, Richard Dow, Tom Goodwin and James Ohmeis with 55.

Finishing closest to the pin was Peter Finger by 14 feet, 8 inches, followed by Greg Dalton, 21feet, 6 inches; Laura Smallidge, 17 feet, 7 inches; and Tapley, 18 feet, 10 inches.

No golfer made a hole-in-one to win a scooter from Stanley Scooters or a Buick from Darling’s Auto Mall.

Bobby Archer had the longest men’s drive. Tracy Hallett had the longest women’s drive.

The annual tournament is hosted by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. This year’s beneficiary was Acadia Family Center in Southwest Harbor.