200 racers at JAXFit

BAR HARBOR — More than 200 employees of The Jackson Laboratory along with friends and family spent their Saturday morning working up a sweat with one another during the JAXFit 5K here.
Danson Cook-Gallarto took first place overall in a time of 16 minutes, 25 seconds, followed by Andrew Kephart in 17:03. Bryant Perkins finished third in 18:43.
Haley Lawrence finished first for the women with a time of 19:37, followed by Danielle Smith in 21:00 and Jen Allocco in 22:04.
JAXFit 5K
Top 25
- Danson Cook-Gallarto 16:25
- Andrew Kephart 17:03
- Bryant Perkins 18:43
- Aidan McGrovy 18:44
- Douglas Perkins 19:21
- Daniel Cortes Perez 19:35
- Haley Lawrence 19:37
- Kris Garcia 19:45
- Henry Bauer 20:04
- Peter Martin 20:21
- Lance Days 20:58
- Nick Brown 20:59
- Danielle Smith 21:00
- Kevin Peterson 21:15
- Jeremy Foskett 21:17
- Nick Duley 21:27
- Daniel Gerrish 21:28
- Andrew Tully 21:49
- Matthew Oberholtzer 21:54
- Jen Allocco 22:04
- Kevin Hayes 22:05
- Mark Wanner 22:26
- Ben Allan-Rahhill 22:27
- Rachel Fasiczka 22:44
- Henning Reinholdt 22:55
