The Jackson Laboratory president and CEO Ed Liu, at right, is all smiles along with Joe Perkins of Washington Hancock Community Agency at the JAXFit 5K in Bar Harbor on Saturday. For story and race results, visit www.mdislander.com. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE JACKSON LABORATORY

200 racers at JAXFit

BAR HARBOR — More than 200 employees of The Jackson Laboratory along with friends and family spent their Saturday morning working up a sweat with one another during the JAXFit 5K here.

Danson Cook-Gallarto took first place overall in a time of 16 minutes, 25 seconds, followed by Andrew Kephart in 17:03. Bryant Perkins finished third in 18:43.

Haley Lawrence finished first for the women with a time of 19:37, followed by Danielle Smith in 21:00 and Jen Allocco in 22:04.

 JAXFit 5K

Top 25

  1. Danson Cook-Gallarto 16:25
  2. Andrew Kephart 17:03
  3. Bryant Perkins 18:43
  4. Aidan McGrovy 18:44
  5. Douglas Perkins 19:21
  6. Daniel Cortes Perez 19:35
  7. Haley Lawrence 19:37
  8. Kris Garcia 19:45
  9. Henry Bauer 20:04
  10. Peter Martin 20:21
  11. Lance Days 20:58
  12. Nick Brown 20:59
  13. Danielle Smith 21:00
  14. Kevin Peterson 21:15
  15. Jeremy Foskett 21:17
  16. Nick Duley 21:27
  17. Daniel Gerrish 21:28
  18. Andrew Tully 21:49
  19. Matthew Oberholtzer 21:54
  20. Jen Allocco 22:04
  21. Kevin Hayes 22:05
  22. Mark Wanner 22:26
  23. Ben Allan-Rahhill 22:27
  24. Rachel Fasiczka 22:44
  25. Henning Reinholdt 22:55

