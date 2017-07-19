200 racers at JAXFit

BAR HARBOR — More than 200 employees of The Jackson Laboratory along with friends and family spent their Saturday morning working up a sweat with one another during the JAXFit 5K here.

Danson Cook-Gallarto took first place overall in a time of 16 minutes, 25 seconds, followed by Andrew Kephart in 17:03. Bryant Perkins finished third in 18:43.

Haley Lawrence finished first for the women with a time of 19:37, followed by Danielle Smith in 21:00 and Jen Allocco in 22:04.

JAXFit 5K

Top 25