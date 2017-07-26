100 holes requires 25-mile hike

BAR HARBOR — Four golfers, 14 hours, 25 miles and 100 holes of golf added up to big bucks raised for a proposed practice range at Kebo Valley Golf Club in Bar Harbor.

Mount Desert Island High School varsity golf Coach Jon Nicholson, middle school golf Coach Wyman Tapley, Kebo Valley Golf Club pro Pieter DeVos and assistant pro Eric Morris set off for a 100 Hole Hike last Saturday at 4:30 a.m. to raise money for the practice range, which will be available to youth golf programs on Mount Desert Island.

The foursome finished up the five rounds plus 10 more holes in about 14 hours.

“It was great and exhausting at the end for all of us,” said DeVos. “Ultimately, it was a lot of good golf. All four of us broke 80 each round.”

So far, more than $27,000 has been raised for the $45,000 needed to construct an eight-10 bay practice range sponsored by Acadian Youth Sports and Kebo Valley.

Donations to Acadian Youth Sports are tax deductible. A fall groundbreaking is planned with a projected completion date of late spring 2018.

To donate, contact Kebo Valley at 288-3000.