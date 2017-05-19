Yes on 12, no on 13

To the Editor:

As a year-round resident, I strongly support Bar Harbor Warrant Article 12 and the effort to purchase the former ferry terminal. The decision to purchase the terminal is a once-in-a-generation decision that should be capitalized upon.

To defeat Article 12 is to turn the land back to the state and lose control of what will be developed on this parcel. The only way that we will have control of this land, and to make sure it will be used in a way that benefits all of us, is to approve Article 12 and to vote no on Article 13.

Ed Noonan

General Manager, Dawnland LLC

Mount Desert