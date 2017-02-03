Wisdom of White

To the Editor:

In December of 1940, E.B. White wrote an essay concerning the growth of fascism in Europe. He said:

“The forces are always the same — on the people’s side frustration, disaffection; on the leader’s side control of hysteria, perversion of information, abandonment of principle.

“There is nothing new in it and nothing good in it, and today when it is developed to a political nicety and supported by a formidable military machine the best thing to do is to defeat it as promptly as possible and in all humility.”

True then; True now. Anyone who is not deeply disturbed by what is going on in our nation is simply not paying attention.

Mike Hays

Bass Harbor