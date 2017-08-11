We’re here for good

To the Editor:

Following announcement of the news that the Maine Seacoast Mission will sell its longtime headquarters in Bar Harbor, I write to thank the many friends and community members who have responded so positively to this difficult decision. In addition to the supportive words we have received through social media, quite a few people have been in touch with me personally to offer words of encouragement and support. Almost to a one, the sentiment has been positive.

Proceeds of the sale of the Colket Center will enable the mission to better carry out its work of over 100 years: meeting immediate needs for food and housing, developing youth through the EdGE program and scholarships, and serving island communities via Sunbeam V with health and other services.

“People over property,” wrote one young man on Facebook. People have always taken first place in the mission’s work, and I am glad to report that remains the case now and will over the years ahead.

As the decision about a location for our new home unfolds, I will share that news; the mission is here for good.

C. Scott Planting

President, Maine Seacoast Mission

Bar Harbor