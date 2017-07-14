Veterans benefit

To the Editor:

Last Saturday, Mount Desert Island resident and country music legend Danny Harper put on a benefit concert in Southwest Harbor.

The concert was to honor and recognize our veterans and to raise funds to begin the renovation of the American Legion Hall. Danny and his incredible group of musicians put on an amazing show and raised nearly $2,000 for the renovation project.

We, the board of the Village Green Arts Association, wish to thank Danny for his generosity and commitment to our community.

Jim Gray

Kevin Buck

Jim Mitchell

Phil Steel

Southwest Harbor