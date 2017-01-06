U.S. in peril

To the Editor:

Authoritarian President-Elect Trump is setting the stage for a rocky presidency filled with conflict, bickering, turmoil, miscalculations and potential diplomatic and military confrontations.

He is constantly involved with responding to criticism by recklessly tweeting antagonistic comments to the American public and the world. It seems he might not have adequate time to fulfill his presidential responsibilities if he has to spend all that time tweeting out nonsense.

His tweeting is demeaning the stature of the presidency, and it encourages people to resort to cyber bullying.

Trump is approaching the presidency just like he ran his business and his TV show. He is playing “Apprentice” and conducting interviews and hiring or dismissing candidates for positions.

Developing and implementing domestic and foreign policy initiatives and overseeing the operation of the federal government should be his major focus. So far, with his disdain for intelligence briefings and his lack of intellectual curiosity, I fear we could be in deep trouble in the world, and our adversaries, including Russia and China, could take advantage of Trump’s ego and his lackadaisical attitude towards the intelligence briefings.

Two of Trump’s picks for high-level positions in his regime are extremists with possible fringe views. Advisors Stephen Bannon and Michael Flynn have made bigoted statements and promoted conspiracy theories.

Bannon and Flynn should not be in positions of power in any administration.

Another major concern is the conflict of interest that exists between Trump’s vast business interests and the presidency.

As a side note, I am amazed and concerned that Trump accused California, Virginia and my home state of New Hampshire of voter fraud.

In New Hampshire, we elected a Republican governor and a Republican House of Representatives and Republican Senate. Surely, all of those so called illegal voters would not have voted for any Republicans.

The big question is, do Trump and any potential cabinet members and advisors have a relationship with Russia that would adversely impact decisions made by the Trump administration and endanger our national security? Will Trump and his administration stand up to Russian aggression, Russian cyber warfare and Russian political and economic maneuvering in the world that has a negative impact on the U.S. and our allies?

It doesn’t look good right now.

Our democracy and freedom could be in peril.

My family and my wife’s family have a long patriotic history in the U.S. This is the first time I have been concerned for the safety and security of our country.

Donald Moskowitz, U.S. Navy, ret.

Londonderry, N.H.