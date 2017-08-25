Too many visitors

To the Editor:

Just think of all the money flowing into Bar Harbor this summer! And all those thousands of visitors – what a great place!

Well, if you live here, as I do, it is not so great. All that money flows into the cash registers of tourist-oriented businesses. Most of the owners seem to live in some other state, where most of that money gets spent.

It does mean, for those of us who live (and pay our taxes) here, many seasonal jobs and full employment during the summer, if the workers can get onto MDI to take them.

Many of the people who take these jobs live off-island, and the commuting traffic is horrific, especially with all the road work going on. The people who are the backbone of this small community – bus drivers, teachers, nurses – can’t afford to live here because housing is too expensive.

Housing and land and other prices are high because the profits made by seasonal businesses are so high. Did your business make a lot of money this year? Expect your rent to go way up next year. So the costs of food and hardware and other daily necessities are high also. Businesses, especially large ones, benefit; people do not.

Some cruise ships carry many more passengers than this town has residents. When these visitors flood the town, it’s very hard – sometimes impossible – for us to run our weekly errands. We are a small community on a not-so-large island, and we run out of space.

People on cruise ships sometimes need more medical attention than their ship can handle. Our hospital does a great job of accommodating these extra patients. The bottom line for me is – do your level best to not get sick during tourist season.

Visitors like to take bus tours. The buses are large and crowd the roads, which are already carrying too many cars and RVs. When popular spots such as Cadillac Mountain get too crowded, many of the buses visit other places, including the used-to-be-quiet side road I live on. My house and I are not zoo exhibits.

You can no longer take a quiet stroll in Acadia Park because the trails are too crowded.

Between the visitors and the tour buses and the cruise ships and the construction machinery rebuilding our roads, our air (especially anywhere near the town of Bar Harbor itself) is extremely polluted. I don’t care what the official reports say; the air pollution seems to be measured in some distant part of Maine – not here. The pollution gives me and anyone with emphysema or asthma or any of many other problems a great deal of trouble. Most days lately, I’m so exhausted I can hardly move.

With all this going on, why would anybody want to visit? Visitors are of course welcome – just not thousands of them.

The skunk who has recently taken up residence in my backyard sends you his greetings.

Beth Kidder

Bar Harbor