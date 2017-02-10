Special problems

To the Editor:

On behalf of the U.S. Special Forces, I wish to offer my sincerest thanks to President Donald Trump and his administration for instituting a hiring freeze that directly affects the language training of U.S. Special Forces.

Because most Defense Language Institute employees are yearly employees, having their employment contracts renewed on a rotating yearly basis, this freeze directly impacts them.

These Defense Department employees do not know whether or not they will continue to have jobs teaching Special Forces foreign languages when their contracts come up for renewal.

Let me say this only adds to the mystique of the Special Forces and to the challenge of being part of the Special Forces that are to go on assignment “behind the lines” where English is not spoken.

Once again, our sincerest kudos for making life interesting and challenging for our fighting men and women.

Roger E. Noether

Cranberry Isles