Solar progress

To the Editor:

Thank you for the two articles in the Aug. 10 Islander describing the growth of solar power on Mount Desert Island. We’re pleased to see such attention being paid to the subject.

We wanted to make sure readers understand that A Climate to Thrive is a nonprofit organization running the Solarize MDI project. It is ReVision Energy, selected by us to install the systems mentioned, that holds the 76 contracts for 644 kW of new photovoltaic panel arrays at homes and businesses.

This represents a doubling of solar energy capacity on MDI in just four months.

Joe Blotnick, Coordinator

A Climate to Thrive

Bar Harbor