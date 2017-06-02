Playground support

To the Editor:

I know the thought of property tax increases will be on everyone’s mind when they vote on the town budget on Tuesday, June 6.

One of the items that will be voted on by our community is to increase town funding towards the Park Street Playground rebuild.

This is a one-time ask.

With the approval, we will be roughly $12,000 away from our goal to beautify and rebuild this vital town park for our community, its families and its visitors. I would like to personally express an immense thank you to our community – without your generosity we would not be as close as we are today.

Thank you for considering helping us bring this project to fruition so we can break ground soon.

Amy Schwartz

Bar Harbor