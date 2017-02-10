Lift the lamps

To the Editor:

For many of us, there is much in President Donald Trump’s agenda to fear and protest. As a longtime oncology social worker, married to an oncologist, and a two-time cancer survivor, I am especially concerned about the possible repeal of the Affordable Care Act without a replacement that guarantees health care to all Americans. Cancer patients are especially scared and vulnerable.

However, I am moved to write about the executive orders that limit immigration to the United States and move us closer to an absolute ban on particular groups of people. Our country was founded on the opposite position; we have always welcomed and valued newcomers to America. Without hundreds of years of important and successful immigration, we would remain an impoverished nation.

Trump’s actions are probably illegal and certainly un-American in the extreme. This mean-spirited, xenophobic and dangerous behavior must be checked.

As a part-time resident of Mount Desert Island, I am continuously in touch with my senators and representatives from both Maine and Massachusetts. Join me in the swelling movement to maintain our longstanding values and honor Our Lady of the Harbor, who speaks for goodness and mercy: “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”

Hester Hill Schnipper

Pretty Marsh