Hard to access

To the Editor:

I read with interest Tim Gallant’s July 6 letter to the Islander on behalf of Rep. Bruce Poliquin’s Bangor district office. And I appreciate the work that Gallant and his staff do on behalf of Maine people living in the 2nd Congressional District.

I am disappointed, however, that Poliquin no longer allows constituents to stop by his offices without an appointment. As of July 11, Poliquin’s website makes no mention that an appointment is necessary to visit with his staff. It also makes no mention of the fact that his Bangor office is not handicapped accessible.

How many citizens have not been heard because they didn’t know that Poliquin’s visitation rules suddenly changed when word got out that he had moved to an inaccessible office?

As a business owner, I understand the need to maximize staff productivity. I also understand that good customer (or in this case, constituent) service often requires some flexibility on behalf of the customer. Perhaps Poliquin would best serve the oldest constituency in the country by moving to a location that is physically accessible and having posted “open” office hours to serve those who don’t have an appointment.

Gail Leiser

Bar Harbor