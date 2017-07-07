Dangerous driving

To the Editor:

Yesterday, I witnessed two cars, both with local drivers, go through a clearly red light at the intersection at the head of Mount Desert Island.

I know the mindset: the lights facing the traffic on Route 3 are also red and they figured that they could save a few minutes by going through the red light. They did not think about what would have happened if the drivers on Route 3 had the same thought.

These kind of collisions are often fatal. Is the risk really worth the time saved? Did they really get where they were headed more quickly?

I caught up with both cars in a line of traffic by the airport.

People need to remember that they are not alone on the road. The safety of everyone depends upon our mutual agreement to obey basic safety rules. Please think before you race through that next red light.

Roberta Sprague

Bar Harbor