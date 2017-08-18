Caring for our own

News that the Mount Desert Nursing Association is expanding its service to the people of all communities on Mount Desert Island, along with the Cranberry Isles and Swans Island, should be welcomed with open arms.

The association always has been there for residents who have needed the temporary use of medical equipment such as crutches, walkers and wheelchairs. Now it also will offer home nursing services beyond the borders of its namesake town, once it completes the Medicare application process, which should be done by the end of this year.

With more and more surgical procedures being done on an outpatient basis, and an increasing number of rehab and physical therapy services being delivered to people in their homes, the association’s services have never been in more demand.

As Maine’s population continues to skew older, the need for quality in-home care will only increase. It is comforting to know that those services soon will be available from a trusted friend and neighbor, the Mount Desert Nursing Association.