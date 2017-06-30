An island of caring

To the Editor:

In 2011, we established a scholarship fund in memory of our friend Kristen Klint, who died from cancer in 2007 at the age of 46.

The mission of the Kristen Klint Arts Fund is to help support MDI women of all ages in pursuit of self-expression through arts education and creative endeavors. We recently held our seventh annual party and silent auction to raise money for this fund, and we would like to thank all of the businesses and individuals who made donations to the auction, as well as all of the people who attended the party and made donations or bid on the many wonderful items.

We would particularly like to thank those who have donated so generously to this event every year. We were so excited to feature MDI High School senior Ellie McGee with her gorgeous handmade quilt, her senior exhibition project that was funded through the KKAF.

Kristen loved living on this island for many reasons. The kindness and generosity of the community were at the top of her list, as they are ours.

Patricia Savoie

Barbara Maffucci

Michelle Souza

Jen Shepard

Donna Hanke

Bar Harbor