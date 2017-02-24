Accidental president

To the Editor:

The intent of the first 100 days for the Donald Trump administration was to overwhelm Americans with presidential orders, immigration restrictions and strongmen appointments that would ensure as much power as possible for the West Wing. What we have, however, is chaos, both in policy and in personnel.

Instead of overwhelming America with confidence, Trump himself is overwhelmed and his “court” appears dysfunctional and is stymied by infighting, leaks, firings and missteps.

Instead of dazzling Americans, Americans have taken to the streets and town halls in huge numbers in a backlash that has more intersections than a freeway. The new “resistance” is everywhere and is much larger in numbers and in composition than the earlier Tea Party resistance movement.

The new resistance movement encompasses women, Americans who are against bans and walls, and a broad group of Americans who want their government to do more to ensure equality in wages, education and health care. At its core, though, the movement is unquestionably a resistance to Trump.

The first days for Trump have been an awakening that his power is not only limited but can be taken away if he abuses it. He is horrified that not only does he have to listen to adversaries and cooperate with other leaders around the world and at home, but he has to share his power with judges, bureaucracies and lawmakers.

Some might argue that any president or leader must have a degree of narcissism in his or her personality in order to withstand the criticism and personal exposure that leadership requires. However, the degree to which Trump is narcissistic renders him unable and unfit to lead an entire diverse country.

His oversized ego may serve him well in business or in television, but his inability to consider advice and criticism and to at least acknowledge people who may confront or challenge him makes him an unsafe choice for commander in chief.

Trump rose to power by accident. He was meant to be a flame thrower, an enigmatic agent of change. He wasn’t supposed to become the president. Those of us who fear the impact of this mistake would like to believe that with time, Trump will accept his role and become a president who relies on his cabinet and advisers and is a well-versed leader capable of working in tandem with all three branches of our complicated democracy.

But for many of us, fear and doubt grow larger every day that the “3 a.m. call” will come and will be left to the incapable hands of Donald Trump.

Mary Holway

Southwest Harbor