A Merry Christmas

Christmas comes just in time to grant us all an interval of affection and introspection after an especially tumultuous year.

Like Scrooge’s nephew, we have “always thought of Christmas time … as a good time; a kind, forgiving, charitable, pleasant time; the only time I know of, in the long calendar of the year, when men and women seem by one consent to open their shut-up hearts freely, and to think of people below them as if they really were fellow-passengers to the grave, and not another race of creatures bound on other journeys.”

All across the Mount Desert Island area, churches, police departments, employee groups, anonymous donors, nonprofits, fraternal organizations, knitting circles and good-hearted business people are making special efforts to lighten the load of those less fortunate, the needy, the ill, the children.

Many are inspired by faith, others by an indefinable decency that is determined to answer the darkest, coldest time of the year with light and warmth. For all the ongoing struggles and uncertainties that beset us, this annual return of peace and generosity gladdens the heart.

Rejoice!