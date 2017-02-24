A decade along

Ten years ago this month, Apple introduced to the world the very first iPhone at the Macworld Convention. A touch screen device with a virtual keyboard, it could take photos, play music, surf the web, send and receive text messages and occasionally place a cell-phone call. That first smartphone has altered forever how we interact with each other.

The iPhone went on sale in the United States in June of 2007. It had a 2.0-megapixel camera that outclassed many of the existing small cameras available to consumers. Not only did the iPhone immediately change how we interacted, it also changed forever our photo habits. Today at any seminal moment, smartphones dominate the picture-taking and the recording of history.

In less than four years, Apple sold over 100 million iPhones worldwide, instantly making the Research-in-Motion Blackberry – the previous technology leader – largely irrelevant. In 2016, Apple sold more than 200 million iPhones that single year – and the iPhone isn’t even the top-selling phone on the planet.

Yes, we now engage very differently.

The first cumbersome handheld mobile phone (not radiophone) reached consumers in 1973, with digital devices following 18 years later. The iPhone is up to its 10th-generation model. The camera now produces exquisite quality photos with a 12.0-megapixel sensor, while the rest of the smartphone’s portfolio also continues to expand. What comes next?

Ever in pursuit of the “better mousetrap,” where will technology take us? Virtual thought communication? Navigational implants? And as these changes occur, will our interaction with each other improve or become even less personal?

For sure, Alexander Graham Bell, granted in 1876 the first patent for the telephone, would be amazed by the communication and connection options enjoyed today worldwide.